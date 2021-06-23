Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder on ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Indiana Jones 5 is currently in production, but its star Harrison Ford has suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the extent of the injury is unclear at this time.

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed the news in a statement, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Ford is no stranger to on-set injuries having suffered multiple different on the previous Indiana Jones films. Most recently the actor suffered a significant leg injury during production on Star Wars: The Force Awakens when a hydraulic door on the set of the Millennium Falcon crushing his leg. We wish Ford a speedy recovery on his shoulder.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but according to a report last week, the fifth installment will take place during the space race of the 1960s. Production is underway

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident, Black Panther), and Toby Jones (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) are also set to star. Logan director James Mangold will direct, who took over the job from Steven Spielberg (Jaws) at the beginning of the year. Spielberg is still aboard the project as an executive producer. Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will produce for Lucasfilm, and legendary composer John Williams will return to score.

Indiana Jones 5 will swing into theaters on July 29, 2022.

