Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Opening in 2022

As the Walt Disney World Resort continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Disney Parks Blog announced today that the next big attraction coming to EPCOT Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, will debut in 2022.

Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald (left) and Scot Drake (right)

The ride was announced as part of an overall overhaul of Epcot at the 2017 D23 Expo. On August 13, 2017, Ellen’s Energy Adventure was closed so that construction could begin on the attraction. At D23 Japan in 2018, it was confirmed that the ride would be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters and that the ride would open in 2021. However, it was delayed to 2022 as part of the park’s 40th-anniversary celebration, which is part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration, since the opening was postponed indefinitely following the closure of the park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking for a place to establish a peaceful connection to Earth, and at the suggestion of nostalgic Epcot fan Peter Quill, the planet Xandar and its Nova Corps have decided to establish Epcot’s first “Other-World Showcase” Pavilion. For their presentation, they have decided to focus on deep space travel, with an elaborate planetarium called the “Galaxarium” serving as a way to give guests a look at the formation of the universe as well as offering a hyperjump visit to Xandar. However, our field trip to Xandar is interrupted by the Guardians and chaos ensues as they and the guests are sent back in time to witness the Big Bang.

Director Taika Waititi filmed sequences for the attraction with franchise stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Pom Klementieff, as they were filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia earlier this year. This was the first time Taika’s shot for a theme park attraction.