Disney+ to Drop The First Two Episodes of ‘Hawkeye’ November 24

Disney+ unveiled plans today to launch the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye when the highly anticipated six-episode event debuts exclusively on the streamer on November 24. Subsequent episodes will launch each week on Wednesday. Check out a new 60-second spot that offers fans a glimpse of Clint Barton and fellow archer Kate Bishop in action.

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.