First Look of Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Indy 5 Set

A spoiler-ridden photo essay in Daily Mail hints at Indiana Jones 5 plot points…

First up, the Daily Mail featured some amazing pics from the set of the latest Indiana Jones set.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character tends to Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones on set. Image: Daily Mail

Note the fedora. Image: Daily Mail.

Secondly, there are spoilers ahead. So, if you are spoiler averse, click away.

Still here? Good.

Indiana Jones Studies History

Next, a question: “What does Indiana Jones have in common with Back to the Future?”

Awesome movie. Steven Spielberg lent his expertise. Rollicking adventures.

But there may be one more major note: time travel.

Yep, you read that right.

Check this out:

BTW this sounds nuts and unexpected and I'm totally down for it. LAST CRUSADE and CRYSTAL SKULL follow the RAIDERS formula to the letter, so getting whacky and playing with the format for the last movie could be really exciting. — VampireAnon (@ViewerAnon) October 13, 2021

And the Daily Mail captured some moments that look to send Indy back in time.

Image: Daily Mail

Image: Daily Mail.

Andrew Bullock from Mailonline.com:

Presumably, the scene sees Indiana jump from a plane, with his assistant dragging him out of a ditch after landing on the ground.

But also on set were the Roman gladiator-looking characters, rowing a large boat on the nearby river, getting off, and brandishing swords and shields.

This comes after a leak online hinted that the film features time travel.

Bullock added, “This would make sense, with earlier sequences appearing to feature a younger incarnation of Indiana Jones, and some sets decorated as if it were the war.”

Check out one more photo:

Image: Daily Mail

Not sure what to make of all of this, so I am going back to re-read the article from the Daily Mail.