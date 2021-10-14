Follow Us

First Look of Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Indy 5 Set

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

A spoiler-ridden photo essay in Daily Mail hints at Indiana Jones 5 plot points…

First up, the Daily Mail featured some amazing pics from the set of the latest Indiana Jones set.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character tends to Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones on set. Image: Daily Mail
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Note the fedora. Image: Daily Mail.

Secondly, there are spoilers ahead. So, if you are spoiler averse, click away.

.

.

.

.

Still here? Good.

Indiana Jones Studies History

Indiana Jones

Next, a question: “What does Indiana Jones have in common with Back to the Future?”

Awesome movie. Steven Spielberg lent his expertise. Rollicking adventures.

But there may be one more major note: time travel.

Yep, you read that right.

Check this out:

And the Daily Mail captured some moments that look to send Indy back in time.

Image: Daily Mail
Image: Daily Mail.

Andrew Bullock from Mailonline.com:

Presumably, the scene sees Indiana jump from a plane, with his assistant dragging him out of a ditch after landing on the ground.

But also on set were the Roman gladiator-looking characters, rowing a large boat on the nearby river, getting off, and brandishing swords and shields.

This comes after a leak online hinted that the film features time travel.

Bullock added, “This would make sense, with earlier sequences appearing to feature a younger incarnation of Indiana Jones, and some sets decorated as if it were the war.”

Check out one more photo:

Image: Daily Mail

Not sure what to make of all of this, so I am going back to re-read the article from the Daily Mail.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on email
Email

Leave a Reply

READ NEXT

Obi-Wan, Ewan McGregor, Kumail Nanjiani
  • Disney+, Lucasfilm

When Kumail Met Obi-Wan….

  • Nanjiani and McGregor Inside the World of Star Wars Sometimes the most remarkable Star
  • 6:12 pm

Copyright © 2021 thedisinsider.com Powerd by Abacuschains.com

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube