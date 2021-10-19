Disney+ Debuts Trailer For ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

Today, Disney+ released the trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which begins streaming this holiday season. We hope you enjoy your first look at this all-new animated adventure and will check out Diary of a Wimpy Kid when it premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 3, 2021.

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit infill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

Directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress (mixed–ish) as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Frank Heffley.