‘Eternals’ Looks to be Another Win for Marvel Studios

Last night in Los Angeles, California, Marvel Studios had the big premiere for their newest film Eternals. As always, when a new film drops members of the press share their initial reaction on social media. Here is some of our favorite reactions.

#Eternals breaks new ground for the MCU and not in all the ways you’re expecting. Alternating between beautiful and baffling, epic and intimate, it’s a movie of huge ideas, where the sentiment often matters more than anything going on in the story. I can’t wait to see it again.🪐 pic.twitter.com/KE6oHlU8xI — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 19, 2021

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

Loved #Eternals



Ambitious. Expansive. Fashionable. Surprisingly funny!



Felt quite different than where we’ve been — almost forgot we were in the MCU at times.



Pleased every character has such a chance to shine.



Credits are WILD pic.twitter.com/Sc8gP7rnE2 — Ash Crossan 🎃 (@AshCrossan) October 19, 2021

A mixed bag at times #Eternals pulls it all out in the third act. A touch thin in places for various reasons, there’s a lot to enjoy from the humor to the human aspects and the action set pieces you’d expect. A rich visual tapestry with a credits scene that had people going nuts! pic.twitter.com/JBot2b63M2 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is probably the most shocking and surprising Marvel movie you’ll see. Many twists and turns. Kumail Nanjiani Is hilarious in every scene. As always, stay to the VERY end. pic.twitter.com/Z3Hm6Vxznx — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) October 19, 2021

As always, be very cautious on social media. Sadly there are some pretty heavy spoilers already being put out into the world.

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast also includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Matthew K. Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh.

Eternals hits theaters on November 5, 2021.