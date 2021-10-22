Hulu Debuts Trailer For ‘Animaniacs’ Season Two

Animaniacs returns for a zany new season on Friday, November 5. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot return with big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The new season of the Emmy award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower.

Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to continue the legacy of the iconic, family-friendly animated series. You can check out the trailer for the second season down below.

Read: ‘The Croods’ Series Coming to Hulu

Based on the 1990’s animated series of the same name, this reboot has had great success since its premiere on Hulu in November 2020. The second season will air later this year and now we know that a third season will follow. The original series was produced by Steven Spielberg in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation, both of whom returned to work on this reboot. Also returning for the reboot was the original voice cast such as Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and Frank Welker.

The first season lasted for 13 episodes, with the second season confirmed to feature an additional 13 episodes. Back in February, the streamer announced that a third season has already been greenlit.

Animaniacs follows the adventures of the Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot while they cause mischief in the changing times.

Both the reboot and original Animaniacs are available to stream on Hulu.