Disneyland Resort Ticket Prices Going Up; 6th Tier Announced

If you are planning on going to the Disneyland Resort for the holidays, be prepared as the daily ticket prices are going up. The Disneyland Resort is adding a new and more expensive tier to the ticket-buying process for its Anaheim theme parks.

The new sixth tier calls for $164 for a one-day visit to a park on the most in-demand days of the year, including select weekends, holidays, and spring break. Standard daily parking rates are now $30 from the previous $25. Plus, the price to park at the theme parks is now $30 compared to the previous $25. Self-parking at the hotels went from $25 to $40. All ticket prices go into effect on Monday.

The parks last raised ticket prices before the parks closed due to the pandemic. The resort’s starting price for a single-day, single-park ticket remained unchanged since 2019 at $104, but the new sixth tier will help offer a variety of ticket prices that meet different budgets, officials said.

The previous highest one-day, one-park ticket was $154.

The prices are staying the same at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park. Park Hopper prices, however, are increasing as well. The sixth tier calls list a one-day Park Hopper at $224.

That most expensive tier for ticket prices is also expected to help spread visitation throughout the year. Less than three months after the resort introduced the “Magic Key” program that replaced the annual pass program for frequent visitors to the park, the most expensive pass has sold out, the resort said Monday. The Dream Key pass is currently no longer being sold, but the Believe Key, Enchant Key and Imagine Key remain available for purchase.

Additionally, trams will be returning to the parks sometime “early next year” as part of the park’s phased reopening, but a specific date was not provided.