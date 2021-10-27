‘Avengers: Endgame’ Joins the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club!

It was bound to happen eventually. Avengers: Endgame has officially joined the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club becoming the 24th feature film on the list.

For those who don’t know. Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie fans, and it allows members to log, review and discuss all things movies.

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is quite self-explanatory – it’s a list of films that one million members have watched.

In joining the list, the hit 2019 superhero action-adventure became the 5th MCU movie, the 3rd Avengers movie and the 7th Marvel film overall.

The addition of Avengers: Endgame also means that the only Avengers movie missing from the list is 2015’s Age of Ultron.

Set after the traumatic events of Avengers: Infinity War, the broken Avengers find themselves in a changed universe – one which they must find a way to fix.

The film’s large ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, and Danai Gurira.

The 3-hour film was a smash hit upon its release, breaking numerous box office records and even went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time (which it held from July 2019 to March 2021).

According to the official Letterboxd One Million Watched List, the next Disney movies to join will be:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ratatouille

Finding Nemo

Avengers: Endgame is available to stream on Disney+ (depending on your region).