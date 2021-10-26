‘Toy Story’ Joins the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club!

I thought I would be done with these articles about Disney movies joining Letterboxd’s One Million Watched Club – at least for a little while. But another one of their movies has joined the gang.

For those who don’t know. Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie fans, and it allows members to log, review and discuss all things movies.

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is quite self-explanatory – it’s a list of films that one million members have watched.

On October 23rd, Toy Story joined the club becoming the 22nd film to join the group.

This marks the third film from Pixar to join the list after Inside Out and Up and the 4th animated film overall.

Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Don Rickles, and Laurie Metcalf, Toy Story was released in 1995, earning three Academy Award nominations plus a Special Achievement Award for being the first full-length CGI film.

According to the official Letterboxd One Million Watched List, the next Disney movies to join will be:

Avengers: Endgame

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ratatouille

Finding Nemo



Toy Story is available to stream on Disney+ in all regions!