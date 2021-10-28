Disneyland Paris Cast Members Protest in Front of Sleeping Beauty Castle

If the French know how to do one thing effectively then it’s protest. And Disneyland Paris is certainly not off-limits when it comes to them. For instance, protesting at Disneyland Paris goes as far back as before the park was even announced due to many French people being unhappy that a company as American as Disney would be building a theme park in their country.

It’s been a while since Disneyland Paris had a protest but on October 27th, disgruntled cast members gathered in front of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (The Castle of the Beauty Sleeping in the Wood or simply, Sleeping Beauty Castle).

The Newport Bay Hotel. Photo by Me (January 2018).

Since reopening for their second time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland Paris has faced a strike from the cleaning crews at Disney’s Newport Bay Club Resort due to housekeeping cast members upset with working conditions which left no available rooms for guests.

The protesting staff are members of the GCT (Confédération Générale du Travail) or General Confederation of Labour hench the CGT flags. According to the DLP Report, they are protesting working conditions and understaffing.



Understaffing has been an issue within the company for some time now as The Walt Disney Company let go more than 32,000 employees including those working at the Disneyland Paris resort.

This is a developing story and according to Inside the Magic, Disneyland Paris and The Walt Disney Company have not yet made a statement.