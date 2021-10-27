Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Spin-Off ‘Okoye’ Reportedly Ramping Up Production In 2023

In addition to reporting that production for a Thunderbolts film is potentially being planned for 2023, news site The GWW sneaked in a small line about the planned Black Panther spin-off series following Okoye in the same article.

According to the site’s sources, the series is ramping up for production in 2023 alongside the likes of the next Fantastic Four film and a Nova project.

While we’ve known about the series for a while, thanks to actress Danai Gurira’s lawyer, The GWW’s report not only further confirms Marvel’s plans, but it also sheds light on how soon it’ll be before we see the show and when it’ll be set.

If the report is true – keep in mind it is unconfirmed – given that production might not begin until approximately 2023, the earliest we could see the series is early 2024.

One other interesting tidbit mentioned in the article is that the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever will lead directly into the series.

Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, we already know that the franchise will spend more time focusing on the rest of the characters in that corner of the MCU. However, it undoubtedly raises interesting questions about Okoye’s arc in the film.

Could she inherit the Black Panther mantle, with the series following her adventures as the hero? Or will it be a more Wakanda-centric show with Okoye as the protagonist. We’ll just have to wait and see.

SOURCE: The GWW