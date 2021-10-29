Listen: Billie Eilish Dazzles as Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert Event

Tonight was the live-to-film concert event of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Banc of California Stadium. Composer Danny Elfman brought the iconic music to life, but all eyes and ears were on music superstar Billie Eilish, who took on the voice of Sally for the event.

Our friend Patrick Dougall was on hand for the event and captured some footage of Eilish performing Sally’s classic song “Sally’s Song”. You can check out the snippet below:

Elfman returns as Jack Skellington, with Ken Page returning as Oogie Boogie, and “Weird Al” Yankovic as Lock. Conductor John Mauceri led a full orchestra for the concert, which features the artists involved singing alongside their big-screen counterparts in sync with the film.

Released just days before Halloween in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.

The Halloween movie… and yes, it is a Halloween movie, not a Christmas movie, that was confirmed by the director back in 2018, has become a pop culture phenomenon, with Disney celebrating the film with several re-releases, a massive array of products, and even a dark ride at Disneyland (every year, as they retheme the Haunted Mansion with that of characters and scenes from the film).