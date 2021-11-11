Sarah Jessica Parker Returns as Sarah Sanderson in First Look Photo From ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Filming on the long in development sequel on Hocus Pocus has been ongoing for a couple weeks now and we have already seen some cool set photos. Well, today, we have got our best look at the upcoming Disney+ movie yet.

Thanks to People, they shared a first look photo at Sarah Jessica Parker in full costume as her character Sarah Sanderson. The actress was recently spotted filming the sequel to the movie outside the Newport, Rhode Island based Old Colony House built in 1741.

Image: People

The fairgrounds themed scene takes place during the “Salem Scare Fest” with Newport acting as Salem, Massachusetts.

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who return as the Sanderson sisters. Also returning from the original is Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. Newcomers to the cast include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The sequel to the 1993 original Disney hit follows an aspiring witch named Becca. A teenager with few friends, Becca accidentally summons back the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween after finding a dark flame candle at the local magic shop- also the Sanderson Sisters’ former home. The character of Becca is joined by two of her classmates, Izzy and Cassie, an “oddball” and a popular girl who also happens to be Becca’s bully.

The script was written by Jen D’Angelo of Workaholics fame and is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), who took over directing duties from Adam Shankman, who is currently working on post-production for Disenchanted. Shankman is still aboard the project as a producer. It will debut exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2022. We expect to see an official first look during Disney+ Day, November 12.

