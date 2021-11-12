Shazad Latif to Star as Captain Nemo in Disney Limited Series ‘Nautilus’

Deadline has exclusively learned that Shazad Latif, who recently starred in Timur Bekmambetov’s Profile and Amazon Prime Video’s The Pursuit of Love, is tapped to play Captain Nemo in a limited series from Disney called Nautilus, a prequel of sorts to Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. In Disney’s 1954 film, Nemo was played by James Mason.

The series will explore Captain Nemo’s origins and how he acquired the famous Nautilus submarine. Love and Monsters filmmaker Michael Matthews will be helming the series, as production is gearing up to start next month in Australia. The series will be written by James Dormer, who will also act as executive producer with Seven Stories and Moonriver TV.

No words on whether or not the series will premiere on Disney+ (though one could assume), but the series is looking to premiere either in late 2022 or early 2023. It’s definitely going to be an interesting one, reinterpreting Jules Verne’s classic story for the modern era with a great actor to lead it. More announcements on the series will definitely come as production starts.

