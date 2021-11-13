‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Becomes One of Letterboxd’s Worst Reviewed Films

Since Thursday, Home Sweet Home Alone reviews have been posted across the internet, and most of them have been less than stellar, including both of our reviews. Many viewers were left unsurprised by this news, but many were still keen to check it out for themselves on Disney+ Day.

Of course, opinions are varied, but most audiences believe Home Sweet Home Alone to be a cheap remake of a classic movie and critics on Letterboxd seem to agree.

Archie Yates as Max Mercer in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’.

In less than 24 hours, Home Sweet Home Alone became one of the worst-reviewed movies on Letterboxd, the social media site for movie buffs.

Most people have given the film a half-star rating (25% to be precise) which has pushed the film down to a measly 1.6 rating. However, it should be noted that many people gave this rating before watching or without watching it.

Even still, most who have watched it still gave it a low rating, including myself, who gave it two and a half stars.

It’s ranked so low that it managed to become one of the most hated films on the entire site, and thanks to Letterboxd member, thisisdrew, we know where it sits. Thisisdrew curates a list of all of the most hated films on the website, and Home Sweet Home Alone is currently ranked number 469 out of 500 movies.

Home Sweet Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+. And for those interested, the most hated film on the site is 2014’s four-time Razzie Award winner, Saving Christmas.

