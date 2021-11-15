Is Micromanagement the Reason Why So Many Directors are Fleeing Star Wars?

Colin Trevorrow, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, and now Patty Jenkins?

Since Star Wars was sold to The Walt Disney Company, the franchise has seen an unusual number of directors walking away from the franchise, most often before their movies start production but occasionally during.

Solo rocked the internet when Ron Howard took over production after the original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed during filming. Even Rogue One had Tony Gilroy take over the directing chair from Gareth Edwards during the rewrites and substantial reshoots.

There are plenty of theories as to why directors keep departing the Star Wars franchise, including termination.

Puck News has reported that it may not have been Patty Jenkins’ schedule that has caused Disney to postpone Star Wars: Rogue Squadron indefinitely.

According to them, “creative differences” is Jenkin’s real cause for concern. She reportedly could not agree with the Lucasfilm executives on the script, which isn’t too weird for a Hollywood production – but has seemingly become an all-too-common issue for the Disney-owned Lucasfilm.

Jenkins enjoys a lot of creative freedom over at Warner Bros, so it seems becoming boxed-in at Lucasfilm is the real cause as to why Disney has postponed Rogue Squadron.

“Top filmmakers are dying to make a Star Wars movie – until they sign on and experience the micromanagement and plot-point-by-committee process,” says Matthew Belloni of the Puck News.

Concept artwork from Trevorrow’s cancelled Star Wars: Duel of the Fates.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the most recent example of a Lucasfilm movie that suffered production issues with the firing of original director Colin Trevorrow and his subsequent replacement with J.J Abrams. If rumours are to be believed, Lucasfilm executives weren’t pleased with the direction he had taken his script, tentatively titled Star Wars: Duel of the Fates.

Duel of the Fates would ultimately become reworked into The Rise of Skywalker, arguably one of the most muddled entries into the entire franchise.

The seemingly constant fleeing of directors may be the reason why Star Wars has primarily moved to television. With hits like The Mandalorian and six upcoming live-action series, including December’s The Book of Boba Fett, directors may feel less strained under the gaze of Lucasfilm and studio President Kathleen Kennedy.

