Stallone Set to Return in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Back in July, The DisInsider posted about the possible return of Sylvester Stallone to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Today, we’re following up on that rumor, as Murphy’s Multiverse was among the first to point out a set video from the erstwhile “Italian Stallion.”

Sly on Set

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Image: Marvel Studios.

“In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we met Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord,” wrote Joseph Aberl at murphysmultivers.com. “He’s a loose adaptation of the comic character Starhawk, who originally was from the 31st century and a member of the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

“It’s unclear what role he might have in James Gunn’s third and possibly final entry of the franchise, but it’s great to get a confirmation that he’s indeed in the film.”

On his personal Instagram, Stallone posted, “For those interested in what goes on behind the scenes for filmmaking. Here’s just a very small part of it. Face duplication.”

Hollywood Science

Image: SylvesterStallone.com

In the video, Stallone explained the facial motion capture equipment.

“Here I am on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy,” said Sly. “This is very sensitive equipment that films every expression you could possibly have that can be duplicated if you’re not around.

Looking a little blown away, Stallone added:

“Moviemaking has become — definitely — a science.”

Flashes Mean Flashback for Stallone?

The second video [FLASH WARNING] shows how the process actually works. The process leaves the filmmaker (whose personal calling card, Rocky, was filmed on a shoestring), chuckling.

Of that process, Murphy’s Multiverse speculated about a possible return of Yondu (played by Michael Rooker) during a flashback. I like that thought, especially, as Aberl points out, this could be the final outing of the franchise as it is currently staffed.

