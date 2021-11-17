More TikToker’s Get Close Looks at Hocus Pocus 2 Filming

*Potential Hocus Pocus 2 Spoilers Throughout*

The problem with filming in public or in public spaces is that leaks are bound to come out. We’ve reported on the filming of flashback scenes on Chase Farm in Lincoln, Rhode Island, but it seems that filming has moved on to the modern scenes.

Currently, the 2022 film is filming in Newport, Rhode Island and the original Sanderson Sisters have been spotted filming their scenes. Please bear in mind that there is obviously not much to see, but it’s still fun to have a glimpse of some of the chaos the famous witches will spark next Halloween.

In the first of three new videos, we can see Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Winnifred and Sarah Sanderson take flight

In the following video, you can see a brief but up-close look of Whitney Peak filming a school scene.

And most excitingly is our first look at Billy Butcherson! Doug Jones was recently confirmed to be reprising his role as the frightening yet kind zombie from the original 1993 film, and he’s already filming in a real cemetery.

Whitney Peak, Lillia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson will join original cast members, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones for the Anne Fletcher directed sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released next Fall/Autumn, exclusively on Disney+.

