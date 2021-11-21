Disney+ Debuts First Trailer For ‘Foodtastic’ Hosted by Keke Palmer

Today, at Destination D23, Disney+ debuted the trailer for Foodtastic, an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food, launching exclusively on the streaming service December 15.
Foodtastic is an exciting new series hosted by the multitalented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, with FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serving as food art experts. Teams of highly skilled artists work to create extravagant and extremely detailed larger-than-life builds out of everyday food items, putting their creative and technical skills to the test. Each episode showcases beautiful pieces of work that are rooted in your favorite iconic Disney IP.
Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.
