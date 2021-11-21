Disney+ Debuts First Trailer For ‘Foodtastic’ Hosted by Keke Palmer

Today, at Destination D23, Disney+ debuted the trailer for Foodtastic, an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food, launching exclusively on the streaming service December 15.

Read: Composer John Paesano Scoring Disney+’s ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’

Foodtastic is an exciting new series hosted by the multitalented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, with FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serving as food art experts. Teams of highly skilled artists work to create extravagant and extremely detailed larger-than-life builds out of everyday food items, putting their creative and technical skills to the test. Each episode showcases beautiful pieces of work that are rooted in your favorite iconic Disney IP.

Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related