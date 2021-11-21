Leaked Set Footage Shows The Sanderson Sisters Singing Again For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

We’ve known for a while now that Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker were returning for the highly anticipated sequel to Disney’s iconic film Hocus Pocus. Even though it’s still in production right now, there have been quite a few leaks showing the three actresses on set.

In fact, the latest leak seems to be showing the three, in complete costume as the Sanderson sisters, singing a familiar song. By familiar, we don’t mean a song from the original, but rather the classic song “One Way or Another” by Blondie.

You can watch the footage, compiled by the YouTube channel titled Galvin Mind, below!

The sequel to the 1993 original Disney hit follows an aspiring witch named Becca. A teenager with few friends, Becca accidentally summons back the Sanderson Sisters on Halloween after finding a dark flame candle at the local magic shop- also the Sanderson Sisters’ former home.

Aside from the three original actresses, Doug Jones will also return to play Billy Butcherson. Newcomers to the cast include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

The script was written by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics) fame and is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), who took over directing duties from Adam Shankman, who is currently working on post-production for Disenchanted. Shankman is still aboard the project as a producer.

The sequel will debut exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2022.

SOURCE: Galvin Mind

