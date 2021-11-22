Disney & WarnerMedia Ink New Streaming Deal for 20th Century Titles

When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox back in 2019, it meant that they would have to honour all contracts agreed upon before their purchase (unless those deals were altered).

One of these deals included WarnerMedia’s exclusive access to stream most of the Fox catalogue until 2022, barring Disney from streaming select titles on their services.

READ: ‘Ratatouille’ & ‘Finding Nemo’ Join Letterboxd’s One Million Watched Club

But according to Variety, WarnerMedia and Disney have come to a new agreement that will affect WarnerMedia’s final year in the original contract.

Under this new agreement, HBO/HBO Max will share co-exclusivity to select Fox titles with Disney+ and Hulu, while the former will retain the pay-one TV window exclusivity through the year.

Ron’s Gone Wrong will be the first movie to appear on both Disney+ & HBO Max.

Ron’s Gone Wrong will be the first film affected by this deal when it becomes available on both HBO Max and Disney+ on December 15th.

READ: 20th Century Studios’ ‘The King’s Man’ Tickets Go on Sale

The subsequent films that the deal will likely affect will be The French Dispatch and West Side Story, though we currently don’t know whether they’ll be available on Disney+ or Hulu.

This deal only affects the United States, so all 20th Century Studios productions will still debut on Disney+ internationally, Star+ in Latin America, and the select territories with Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Variety

About Post Author Jordan Simmons Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons and Twitter @jordistweeting. See author's posts

Related