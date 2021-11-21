New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ TV Spots Offer New Looks at Doc Ock and Lizard

We are less than a month away from the most anticipated Spider-Man movie ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Today, two brand-new tv spots were revealed, both giving us looks at two of the villains Doc Ock and Lizard.

The first tv spot gives us more from the Tom Holland Spider-Man vs Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock bridge battle.

The second tv spot gives us our best look yet at the return of Lizard, who first appeared in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

New #SpiderManNoWayHome TV Spot! Played in Australia

We have already seen great looks at fellow villains Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s new look Electro, so it is great to see Sony giving us better looks at Lizard. I’ve said before, and ill say it again, this is a tease of the Sinister Six, a group the studio is going to explore more of down the road. Whether or not new Sinister Six character in the film to set that up is another conversation entirely.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15, 2021 and on December 17, 2021 in North America.

