The Daily Bugle Gets an Official TikTok Account

We are weeks away from Spider-Man: No Way Home debuting in theaters and after the events from Spider-Man: Far From Home, we know the web-crawler is in a heap of trouble. Well, The Daily Bugle is here to ruffle some feathers, as the J. Jonah Jameson ran site has created an official TikTok account and has already created their first two posts.
In the first video, we learn Midtown High student, Angourie Rice‘s Betty Brant is the site’s new intern, which is no surprise as she ran the Midtown High’s newsroom. The second video features J.K. Simmons‘ J. Jonah Jameson letting the world know that Spider-Man is a menace.
Read: That’s A Wrap For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.
Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15, 2021 and on December 17, 2021 in North America.
More Stories
That’s A Wrap For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
‘Hawkeye’ Review: Bullseye! Marvel Shoots and Scores!
Keanu Reeves Wants To Join The MCU