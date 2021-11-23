That’s A Wrap For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

Production came to an end on the highly anticipated third entry in the Ant-Man franchise today.

Director Peyton Reed shared a post on Twitter to commemorate the end of filming for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to…



(Art by Mark James Hiblin) pic.twitter.com/wgPcewSakx — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 23, 2021

Having previously directed the first two installments, now that Quantumania has wrapped filming, Reed is the second director to complete a trilogy set within the MCU after Jon Watts.

In the film, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as the titular duo. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the characters who donned the outfits and alter egos first.

New to the cast is Kathryn Newton. She’ll be replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang in the films going forward. Fuhrmann portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conquerer. Originally, it was believed that he would be making his debut in the film, but that was before he appeared in Loki as the character under the pseudonym “He Who Remains”. Whether or not the version of the character we meet will be a variant or the actual version we’ve already met remains to be seen. Bill Murray is also set to appear in an undisclosed role, while there are rumors that Yellowjacket could reappear too.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on July 28, 2023!

SOURCE: Peyton Reed

