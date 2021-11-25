Disney on Broadway Comes to EPCOT

Familiar songs and faces will arrive at Walt Disney World for the International Festival of the Arts

Of course, disruptions were the norm over the last two years. And after missing Disney music — both in the parks and on Broadway in New York City — it’s fun to see some familiar music and performers return to EPCOT.

Firstly, and looking ahead to the International Festival of the Arts, DisneyParksBlog.com announced the upcoming lineup for “Disney on Broadway.”

Disney on Broadway in Epcot

Moreover, DPB’s Shawn Slater posted:

Image: Disney on Broadway

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts – our celebration of the best in visual, culinary, and performing arts – returns January 14 – February 21, 2022, during The World’s Most Magical Celebration. And in 2022, we’re thrilled to welcome back the incomparable DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series, with three performances each evening headlined by Broadway stars performing favorite songs from more than 25 years of award-winning DISNEY ON BROADWAY stage productions.

Full Schedule

Meanwhile, the full lineup is as follows:

Jan. 14, 16, 17, 20 & 21 – Arielle Jacobs (“Aladdin”) & Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin”)

Jan. 15, 18, 19, 22 & 23 – Kerry Butler (“Beauty and the Beast”) & Telly Leung (“Aladdin”)

Jan. 24, 26, 27, 30, 31 and Feb. 3 & 4 – Heidi Blickenstaff (“Freaky Friday,” “The Little Mermaid”) & Robert Creighton (“Frozen”)

Jan. 25, 28, 29 and Feb. 1, 2, 5 & 6 – Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”) & Dan DeLuca (“Newsies”)

Feb. 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 17 & 18 – Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”) & Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”)

Feb. 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19 & 20 – Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King”) & Michael James Scott (“Aladdin”)

Feb. 21 – Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Strickland, Simmons & Scott

Image: Disney on Broadway

And, for full details, check out Disney Parks Blog.

Finally, see you at the America Gardens Theatre!

