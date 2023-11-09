New Festive Treats Coming To Festival of The Holidays At Epcot

Epcot’s annual Festival of The Holidays is right around the corner at Walt Disney World. With it brings plenty of holiday cheer with events, activities, and of course, holiday themed foods to treat with.

Plenty of fan favorite treats such as the Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl will be returning, but park guest casuals and foodie connoisseurs alike have some new treats to look forward to this year.

Here is a list of all the new menu items across all participating service locations across Epcot for the 2023 Festival of The Holidays:

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen

Köstritzer Schwarzbier Bitburger

American Holiday Table

Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Bold Rock Orchard Frost Hard Cider

Gulf Stream Brewing Company Holiday Snakebite

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen

Rugalach: Pastry filled with raspberry jam, walnuts, and cinnamon

Yukon Holiday Kitchen

Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad

Holiday Sweets & Treats

Brew Hub Sugar Plum Red Ale

Left Hand Brewing Co. Chai Milk Stout

Refreshment Port

Keel Farms Hard Pumpkin Cider

Swirled Showcase – New Location

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone: Vanilla, apple-cinnamon, and salted caramel

Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve

Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve

Bubbles & Brime – New Location

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon

Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce

Moët & Chandon Impérial

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

Dom Pérignon

Wine & Wedge – New Location

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade

Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted artisanal cheeses and accompaniments paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Char & Chop – New Location

Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad

Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter

Refreshment Outpost

Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider

81Bay Brewing Co. Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Ale

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Gingerbread White Stout

Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Nochebuena Cocina

Ponche Navideño: Mexican Christmas punch with apples, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and clove

Holiday Hearth Desserts

Mint Chocolate Mousse Wreath

Apple Caramel Crumb Cake

Chocolate-covered Toffee Brittle

Frozen Caramel Hot Chocolate with TWIX cookie bar pieces and whipped cream

Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA

BrewDog It’s a Beaut Stout

Le Marché de Noel Holiday Kitchen

Cream of smoked salmon in house-made dill brioche bread with cucumber

Gingerbread Christmas log with milk chocolate and hazelnut ganache

Blood Orange Mimosa

Le Joyeux de Noël

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen

Montanara

Farfalle Salmone Affumicato

Torta Caprese

Dolce Pizza

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen

Butterfly Lantern with butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear, lychee, soda water, and boba

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen

Sweet Potato Mochi Cake

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen

Giant Tostada de Chorizo

Tamale de Barbacoa

Apple Margarita

Holiday Cerveza

For the full list of available food and drink options during the Festival, check out Walt Disney World’s official blog post regarding the Festival Itinerary. Epcot’s Festival of The Holidays kicks off November 24th.