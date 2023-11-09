New Festive Treats Coming To Festival of The Holidays At Epcot
Epcot’s annual Festival of The Holidays is right around the corner at Walt Disney World. With it brings plenty of holiday cheer with events, activities, and of course, holiday themed foods to treat with.
Plenty of fan favorite treats such as the Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl will be returning, but park guest casuals and foodie connoisseurs alike have some new treats to look forward to this year.
Here is a list of all the new menu items across all participating service locations across Epcot for the 2023 Festival of The Holidays:
Bavaria Holiday Kitchen
- Köstritzer Schwarzbier Bitburger
American Holiday Table
- Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
- Bold Rock Orchard Frost Hard Cider
- Gulf Stream Brewing Company Holiday Snakebite
L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen
- Rugalach: Pastry filled with raspberry jam, walnuts, and cinnamon
Yukon Holiday Kitchen
- Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad
Holiday Sweets & Treats
- Brew Hub Sugar Plum Red Ale
- Left Hand Brewing Co. Chai Milk Stout
Refreshment Port
- Keel Farms Hard Pumpkin Cider
Swirled Showcase – New Location
- Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake
- Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone: Vanilla, apple-cinnamon, and salted caramel
- Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve
- Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve
Bubbles & Brime – New Location
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon
- Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce
- Moët & Chandon Impérial
- Veuve Clicquot Rosé
- Dom Pérignon
Wine & Wedge – New Location
- Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments
- Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade
- Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread
- Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted artisanal cheeses and accompaniments paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port
Char & Chop – New Location
- Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad
- Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta
- Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta
- Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter
Refreshment Outpost
- Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Ale
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Gingerbread White Stout
- Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka
Nochebuena Cocina
- Ponche Navideño: Mexican Christmas punch with apples, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and clove
Holiday Hearth Desserts
- Mint Chocolate Mousse Wreath
- Apple Caramel Crumb Cake
- Chocolate-covered Toffee Brittle
- Frozen Caramel Hot Chocolate with TWIX cookie bar pieces and whipped cream
- Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA
- BrewDog It’s a Beaut Stout
Le Marché de Noel Holiday Kitchen
- Cream of smoked salmon in house-made dill brioche bread with cucumber
- Gingerbread Christmas log with milk chocolate and hazelnut ganache
- Blood Orange Mimosa
- Le Joyeux de Noël
Tuscany Holiday Kitchen
- Montanara
- Farfalle Salmone Affumicato
- Torta Caprese
- Dolce Pizza
Shanghai Holiday Kitchen
- Butterfly Lantern with butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear, lychee, soda water, and boba
Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen
- Sweet Potato Mochi Cake
- Choya Sparkling Plum Wine
Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen
- Giant Tostada de Chorizo
- Tamale de Barbacoa
- Apple Margarita
- Holiday Cerveza
For the full list of available food and drink options during the Festival, check out Walt Disney World’s official blog post regarding the Festival Itinerary. Epcot’s Festival of The Holidays kicks off November 24th.
