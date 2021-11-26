Indiana Jones Returns… to Walt Disney World

December 19 will see the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios...

You can almost hear the music:

Image: Disney Parks

“Dum. Da da da dum. Dum. Dad da da dum. Da da dat daaaaaaah da da dahhhh.

Listen to “The Raiders March.”

Indy Returns to Hollywood Studios

Soon, the dulcet tones of John Williams’ “Raiders March” will return to Echo Lake in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, inviting fans to “Cheer as Indy and Marion perform incredible stunts with explosive special effects—and learn the secrets behind the magic.”

One of the longest-running “stage shows” in Walt Disney World. The “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” returns guests to the era of practical filmmaking; it also harkens back Hollywood Studios’ original configuration – that of a working studio complete with educational experiences designed to put fans behind the scenes.

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular puts fans into the “movie” – literally.

Image: Disney Parks

Epic Stunts, Indeed!

Firstly, the official Disney World website explained:

Image: Disney Parks

Watch live as the daring duo dodges deadly traps, battles bad guys, leaps from tall buildings, and makes thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale!

Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences.

Raise your hand when the casting director steps on stage to choose some adult volunteers. If you get picked, you’ll appear as a costumed extra in the show.

Secondly, and if you’re not convinced, check out this video I took from my last family trip, pre-pandemic.

Video: John Bishop

Finally, now that we’re able, we’ll update the above next time we make it back to DHS in Walt Disney World.

From Google Maps.

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related