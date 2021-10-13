‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Officially in Production

While reports have surfaced in the past few weeks that season three of The Mandalorian had kicked off production, one of the series’ star confirmed the news on Tuesday. Carl Weathers, who plays the bounty hunter Greef Karga, has now confirmed that production kicked off as of Wednesday (October 13).

Weathers took to Twitter to confirm his return on the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars series, “Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+. #BePeace.” Weathers will also return to direct an episode of the series.

Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) October 12, 2021

Read: ‘Eternals’ Director Chloé Zhao Hints at Tackling a ‘Star Wars’ Project

Details on the third season are being kept under wraps. However, we do know production is moving forward on the series without star Pedro Pascal as he is currently shooting the HBO Max series The Last of Us, based on the popular video game franchise. Pascal is expected to do voice work for the character once The Last of Us concludes production. We should expect an update on November 12 during Disney+ Day, as the streamer will preview their upcoming content.

In the meantime, The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett will debut this December. The series will see the return of Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy, will also produce alongside Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.