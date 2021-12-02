Leaked ‘Quantumania’ Promo Hints At Ant-Man’s Demise, Teases Kang’s New Look

We all remember the moment Thanos shattered Captain America’s shield in Avenger’s Endgame. It was a moment that simultaneously proved the villain’s strength and exposed our hero’s vulnerability. It was one that we surely did not expect to see again – at least a few more phases, anyway.

Now, a new leaked promo image for the next installment in the Ant-Man trilogy teases a similar scene. The photo, which apparently belongs to the film’s stunt team – and was first shared by The Cosmic Circus – shows Ant-Man’s helmet cracked wide open.

While empty, on one side we see the extent of the damage. The other side reveals the reflection of none other than Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who appears to have gotten a more comics-accurate upgrade since audiences last saw him in Loki.

You can view the entire image down below:

Courtesy of The Cosmic Circus

Now, it’s not entirely clear what the image means. The fact that helmet is empty is especially confusing. Has it been removed from Scott’s head? Or is he dead? As the title hints, the film will involve a health amount of quantum physics. If Avengers: Endgame taught us anything, it’s that quantum physics can be a catalyst for time travel. Should Scott die, will time travel once again play an important role in bringing him back?

Because the image raises so many questions, there are all obviously just rhetorical theories. We’ll just have to wait until next year to find out the truth. In the meantime, you have to admit this is one hell of an image to hold fans over until the film comes out…

Having previously directed the first two installments, now that Quantumania has wrapped filming, Reed is the second director to complete a trilogy set within the MCU after Jon Watts.

In the film, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as the titular duo. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the characters who donned the outfits and alter egos first.

New to the cast is Kathryn Newton. She’ll be replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang in the films going forward. Fuhrmann portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conquerer. Originally, it was believed that he would be making his debut in the film, but that was before he appeared in Loki as the character under the pseudonym “He Who Remains”. Whether or not the version of the character we meet will be a variant or the actual version we’ve already met remains to be seen.

Bill Murray is also set to appear in an undisclosed role, while there are rumors that Yellowjacket could return too.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania blasts off into theaters on July 28, 2023!

