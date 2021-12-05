The DisInsider

Jared Leto Teases Multiverse Villian Crossovers

Jordan Simmons December 5, 2021 2 min read

CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil brought us many delights including the first official look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Many cast members also recorded videos for Sony’s panel at the convention including Jared Leto, the star of Morbius. And with Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking open the multiverse to allow villains from The Spider-Man Trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man Duology to enter the MCU, Leto teased the plans for more future crossovers.

Jared Leto in the Morbius trailer with Spider-Man wall art behind him.

“If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened. There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents,” said Leto in his video.

The universe Morbius takes place in is currently unclear but evidence in the trailers suggest that some version of Spider-Man and Vulture (with Michael Keaton reprising his role) existing in some fashion. But we’ll have to wait and see as Sony’s plans with their Marvel characters continues to grow.

Morbius will be released on January 28th, 2022, exclusively in cinemas.

