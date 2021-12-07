Despite The Delay, Patty Jenkins is Still Focused on ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’

Last month, it was revealed that Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron had been delayed due to her schedule as she still had Wonder Woman 3 and Cleopatra on the horizon. Well, a new report has come out and Jenkins’ schedule just opened up.

According to Deadline, Patty Jenkins has left the director’s chair of Cleopatra and has been replaced by Kari Skogland, who directed Marvel Studios The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The trade states that she left the project to focus on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

The news brings Rogue Squadron back to the forefront and dispels any horrendous rumors of the project’s cancellation or Jenkins’ firing. We expect to hear major updates on this project during Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo in September. That said, Wonder Woman 3 will be first on her agenda, so, we don’t expect to hear any casting news in the near future.

Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying) wrote Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the surprise project during Disney’s Investor Day event last December. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.

This could still be the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, as no Star Wars theatrical releases have been confirmed by the studio, just placeholder dates. That said, the Star Wars universe is full steam ahead on Disney+ with two seasons of The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and The Clone Wars all available to stream. Lucasfilm is in various stages of production on Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett, with a third season of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, set to begin filming later this year. The studio also has theatrical movies from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron (Loki), JD Dillard (Sleight), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) in the works.

