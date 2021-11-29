5 Star Wars Shows We’d Love to See on Disney+

Since Disney took over the Star Wars reins, their additions to the trilogy have received somewhat mixed reactions, with their most recent cinematic outings failing to impress in some way or another.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was well-received, but it failed to break even on a $300 million budget, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker instantly became one of the most negatively received entries in the entire franchise.

However, the same can’t be said for their television series.

The Mandalorian has earned near critical acclaim, Star Wars: The Clone Wars was revived for one last season before its legacy continued in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, both of which have garnered positive reviews. That’s not even mentioning the hype for The Book of Boba Fett, which will arrive on Disney+ on December 29th.

And with seven more shows on the way, including the aforementioned Book of Boba Fett, it seemed like no better time to invent some Star Wars shows that we would love to see come to life on Disney+.

If you’re looking for insider information on unannounced Star Wars shows then you’re in the wrong place. This article is purely for fun! And don’t let our logo’s fool you, they’re the creation of our expert graphic designer, Alexis!

Star Wars: Young Han Solo

Think about it.

The Young Indiana Jones series… but in SPACE!

Yes, that is the primary inspiration behind this idea, but think about how fun this series could be.

Solo filled in a lot of Han’s early life, but they left a gap open for his childhood and teenage years, which we currently don’t know too much about in the “new” canon.

We’re thinking Young Han Solo could be a great adventure series charting what Han was up to before he became a Scrumrat (as seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Casting wise, I have one person in mind. SAG Award-nominee Jacob Tremblay (Room).

Not only is Tremblay a massive Star Wars fan, but being 15 years old, he fits right into the age that a Young Han Solo series would need.

The series could also be created as an animated series thus allowing Lucasfilm to bypass any worries about their lead actor ageing up, or if they wanted to take an entirely different direction, Disney could bring back Alden Ehrenreich and have Han in his early twenties.

Since Disney don’t seem to be eager to develop a Solo sequel, maybe they can fulfil the growing wish for one by following up the film with a sequel or prequel series with Ehrenreich attached.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

This one many fans have been screaming for and we’re right there with them. A Knights of the Old Republic series could be very hit or miss depending on how Lucasfilm decides to tackle it and they have many potential ways they could do that.

They could adapt the now non-canon game whether it be loosely or faithfully, or they could tell a completely brand new story within the same timeframe.

Since the game is set almost 4000 years before Star Wars: A New Hope it would be the furthest back we’ve ever gone in the new canon. Going this far back may seem like a bitch much on paper, but it’ll allow creatives to develop something new and exciting.

We do think that there should make some changes from the game so there are at least some surprises on the way towards the ending, which most Star Wars fanatics know about by now.

Star Wars: Lost Stars

Star Wars: Lost Stars by Claudia Gray was one of the most popular new canon Star Wars novels released before The Force Awakens. Although, many turned away when many described it as “Romeo and Juliet in space”, which it is to an extent. But it’s also so much more!

The book follows two young Jelucunians, Thane Kyrell and Ciena Ree, who bond over their love of flying, which then leads them to enrol in the Imperial Academy to train as fighter pilots for the Empire. But along the way, their view of the Empire begins to shift, which eventually sees Thane join the Rebel Alliance.

Lost Stars is a terrific novel that takes place across all three films in the original trilogy, and offers us our first look at the Battle of Jakku, as well as a new and unique perspective of those working for the Empire.

Considering that Lost Stars is very much a standalone story (for now at least) and given how the story is written, it would probably work better as a limited series.

Star Wars: Katarn

Much like Thrawn, Kyle Katarn is one of those Star Wars characters from the Legends Universe that fans have been begging to be re-introduced to the franchise in some way.

Once an Imperial Lieutenant, the force-sensitive Katarn would eventually defect from the Empire and join the Rebel Alliance. Following the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Katarn begins his journey to become a Jedi.

A Katarn series would be amazing as it would allow us to see how one goes from Imperial-to-rebel-to-Jedi, basically an almost opposite of what happened to Anakin in the Prequel Trilogy. And as a series, it will allow his journey to evolve at a better pace than what we saw in those movies.

Since some of Katarn’s story has been replaced in the new canon, such as his assistance in stealing the plans for the first Death Star, the writers will be able to come up with something completely original, or maybe tie him into Rogue One in someway.

It could potentially go on for multiple seasons and finally end when Katarn becomes a fully-fledged Jedi.





In terms of casting, I think Jake Gyllenhaal or Karl Urban would both give really good performances as Kyle. Plus, they already have the same vibe as Kyle from the Legends universe.

Star Wars: Tales From The Outer Rim

Our previous entries followed existing characters or adaptations, but Tales From The Outer Rim is an entirely new creation made for this article. So if you’re reading this and you work at Lucasfilm and you like this idea, I am very much available to help out.

We’re picturing Tales From The Outer Rim as a weekly anthology series with each episode following different characters, settings and events, all set within the Outer Rim regions of the galaxy. With different stories occurring every week, it would give writers the chance to fully explore this remote region without any restrictions or worries about messing up the canon – especially since each episode could be set at any point in time.

An anthology series could star literally anyone each week!

New characters could make up a bulk of the series, but existing characters could pop in and out – perhaps even a visit from Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) or Darth Vader or Cornelius Evazan!

An anthology series could also be some prime real estate for Lucasfilm because they could always give the most popular characters their own spin-offs or films.

The possibilities are endless!

Did you like our ideas? Did we miss anything out? Let us know in the comments or over on Twitter!

