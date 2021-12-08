The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Amy Pascal Gives An Update On ‘Venom 3’

Dempsey Pillot December 8, 2021 1 min read

Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock/Venom in Columbia Pictures' VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out in a little over a week, however Sony and Marvel already seem to be working on the next live-action Spider-Verse adventure.

That is of course, Venom 3. For those who saw Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the post-credit scene indicated that Eddie and Venom had both been transported the the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without a doubt, this means that the next step for both Holland and Hardy’s characters is to cross paths.

While it’s still too early to know more concrete details about Spider-Man’s next outing, in an interview with Collider this past week, Sony’s Amy Pascal said things are already falling into place for the inevitable Venom 3.

She said, “We are in the planning stages right now, but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.”

Not a major update, but an important one as recently Sony unveiled two brand new release dates on its calendar for 2023. Could Venom 3 occupy one of those, or is the studio prepping to expand it’s live-action Spider-Verse even more.

After No Way Home, the next Spider-Man-adjacent film to come out is Morbius on January 28th, followed a solo Kraven the Hunter film in 2023. As for whether those two characters also interact with Holland’s Spider-Man, we’ll just have to wait and see what the multiverse has in store.

SOURCE: Collider

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Report: Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ Film Already in Development

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Disney+ Confirms January Streaming Debut For ‘Eternals’

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

Michael Giacchino Strikes Lightning, Will Score ‘Thor 4’

December 9, 2021 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

2 min read

Report: Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ Film Already in Development

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Disney Pulls Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Thriller ‘Deep Water’ From Theatrical Release Calendar

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Disney+ Confirms January Streaming Debut For ‘Eternals’

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

Video Game News: Watch New ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Cinematic Trailer

December 9, 2021 John Bishop