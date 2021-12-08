Disney Big Winners at The People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards were last night and The Walt Disney Company came out as big winners. The DisInsider also had their third annual DisInsider Awards and it looks like Black Widow was a bigger hit than some might have suspected. Below are the People’s Choice Awards awards taken home from all their studios including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Hulu, and ABC:
Read: So You’re Telling Me There’s A Chance
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Free Guy
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
Cruella
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Luca
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
THE SHOW OF 2021
Loki
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey’s Anatomy
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
You can check out who won The DisInsider Awards in the video below. The event was hosted by Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell:
More Stories
Studying The Book of Boba Fett
So You’re Telling Me There’s A Chance
Despite The Delay, Patty Jenkins is Still Focused on ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’