Disney Big Winners at The People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards were last night and The Walt Disney Company came out as big winners. The DisInsider also had their third annual DisInsider Awards and it looks like Black Widow was a bigger hit than some might have suspected. Below are the People’s Choice Awards awards taken home from all their studios including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Hulu, and ABC:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free Guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

You can check out who won The DisInsider Awards in the video below. The event was hosted by Skyler Shuler and Derek Cornell:

