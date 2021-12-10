Report: Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ Film Already in Development

Two weeks ago, Sony head Amy Pascal revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be Tom Holland’s last movie as the web-slinger. Now, thanks to a new report, it looks the studios is already in development on the fourth entry.

According to Puck News, they have learned the next Spider-Man film is already in development. “According to multiple sources, there’s a deal for a fourth Marvel-produced movie that will star Tom Holland, and it’s already quietly in development.”

While news of a new Spider-Man film is great to hear, this would likely mean the franchise will not be bringing back director Jon Watts for a fourth go. Watts is currently signed on to direct Fantastic Four and 2022 would likely be a major focus for Watts. He is also attached to direct an action-thriller with Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Sony has yet to officially comment on this report.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15, 2021, and on December 17, 2021, in North America. The film is projecting to be the first film to gross $1 billion worldwide since the pandemic.

