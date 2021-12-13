‘Kingsman 3’ to Begin Filming in September

We are less than two weeks away from the Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man finally hitting theaters. While all the buzz is on the newest film, some may have forgotten that a third Kingsman movie with stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth is in the works. Now, it looks like the film is gearing up for filming in 2022.

While promoting The King’s Man, director Matthew Vaughn revealed to ComicBook.com that filming is a go next Summer, “We’re all set to go. We start filming in September.”

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn, and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King’s Man is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

Kingsman: The Secret Service debuted in 2014 to rave reviews from critics and fans. The film grossed over $34 million domestically and grossed over $410 million worldwide. A sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle was released in 2017 and was a step down from the first film, but still managed to gross another $410 million worldwide. A Statesman spin-off was announced following the American branch starring Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, and Halle Berry. No word yet if this film will move forward. That said, if The King’s Man has a nice box office run, the possibilities are endless.

