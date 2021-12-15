Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Under Wraps 2’ in The Works

This past October, Disney Channel debuted their first remake of a Disney Channel Original Movie, Under Wraps. Now, the project will get receive a sequel with production slated to begin on January 17 at Bridge Studios.

Under Wraps had a disappointing premiere on the channel, the lowest rated Disney Channel Original Movie in history, only receiving 0.41 viewers on premiere night. However, the film reportedly have strong streaming numbers on Disney+, and from what we are hearing the sequel is being developed for a Disney Channel/Disney+ dual release in 2022.

The re-imagined story takes place a few days before Halloween when 12-year-old friends Gilbert, Marshall and Amy accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement, which they affectionately name Harold. However, they must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather “ancient”—friend.”

Director Alex Zamm is returning to helm the project, with the core cast expected to return including Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max), Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle), Sophia Hammons (The Social Dilemma), and Phil Wright as Harold. New cast members are expected to join the returning cast members.

