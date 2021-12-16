The DisInsider

REPORT: Disney+ Saw Major Streaming Boost In November

Dempsey Pillot December 16, 2021 1 min read

According to Nielsen, Disney+ saw a spike in streaming this last month. Most surprisingly, the extra views were not just because of the premiere of Hawkeye.

In fact, the new Beatles docuseries, Get Back, as well as the additions of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise are believed to have been major contributors to the spike. Disney+ Day presentations posted to the streamer might have helped too.

More specifically, there was 20% more content streamed in all of November than in the month of October.

Increased viewership of holiday films is also believed to have helped.

The number was noted in Nielsen’s monthly assessment of viewing across TV and streaming title The Gauge.

Usually Disney+ only account for 1% of viewership. With this boost, it grew to 2%.

You can check out a broader breakdown of user streaming habits for last month below.

SOURCE: Nielsen

