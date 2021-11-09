‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel Will be ‘Much Bigger’ According to Producer

As reported earlier this summer, Disney is already in development on a sequel to this year’s hit Jungle Cruise. While stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and director Jaume Collet-Serra are set to return, not much is known about the second installment in this new franchise. However, producer Hiram Garcia (who also serves as president of production at Seven Bucks Productions) teased what to expect.

While speaking with TheWrap during press for Netflix’s Red Notice, Garcia gave a nice tease for what’s to come and said the film is a “priority” for Disney.

“I think one thing fans can expect is our heroes covering more territory, Our first movie mainly went between London and the Amazon, but for this next adventure, we have much bigger plans. That coupled with the joy of seeing how Frank and Lilly’s relationship continues to evolve are just a few of the many things we’ve been having fun playing with as we break story.”

Michael Green, who co-wrote Disney’s latest hit, is set to write the new adventure.

“We loved making that movie, and not only making that movie but the family that we created coming off of it, We love Emily Blunt and can’t do enough with her; she’s become such a close friend to the production team and the filmmakers. Her and DJ are the best of friends and have been deeply involved with us on development. We have an idea of what we want to do and the adventure we want to take these guys on. It’s a big priority for us and Disney, and we can’t wait to take the fans on another ride with this group.”

Jungle Cruise has had pretty nice legs at the box office, despite being released in a pandemic and being released simultaneously on Disney+ with Premier Access. The film is closing in at $200 million at the worldwide box office. While Disney+ has yet to release updated numbers for the film, the last we heard was that the film made $100 million through Premier Access. That was enough for Disney to give the greenlight on the A CinemaScored film.

The film’s producing team of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, alongside Garcia are set to return. Scott Sheldon also returns as executive producer.

