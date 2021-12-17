‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Wraps up Reshoots

After a few weeks of reshoots, Marvel Studios has officially wrapped on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision blog.

The site blog says, “Marvel was jazzed by the many actors crossing paths with each other in No Way Home and the playfulness of having alternate versions of characters appear onscreen in Loki. So they decided to have “more fun with the multiverse,” according to one source, and to include more cameos and character introductions in Doctor Strange 2.”

The multiverse started with Loki and most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. The reshoots obviously spurred from these projects. Now, it’s unclear if secret test screenings were also a factor in the decision to go back and reshoot. Also, Due to constant and recent leaks on social media, it wouldn’t be surprising if the studio was trying to make major changes to the movie.

Set to continue the story arc that began in WandaVision (and that will continue in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel will follow the titular sorcerer supreme as he attempts to bring order to the multiverse once and for all. Directed by veteran genre director Sam Raimi, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Elizabeth Olsen will all reprise their previous roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day this past December, Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU as America Chavez in the film too.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

