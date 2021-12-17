‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Wants Jackie Chan in The Sequel

Jackie Chan is arguably the greatest martial arts/action star of all time. Despite starring in a long list of hit films in America, Chan has never starred in a superhero movie. Marvel Studios just introduced their first martial arts franchise with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It was recently reported that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton inked an overall deal with both Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. This deal not only solidifies the director’s return for a Shang-Chi sequel but a brand new series set within the MCU on Disney+ as well and Cretton wants Jackie Chan to appear in the sequel in some capacity.

While speaking with CinemaBlend, Daniel Cretton revealed that he wants Chan in the sequel and hopes everyone can speak into existence, “I mean, if we could ever get Jackie [Chan] into a movie that would be a lifelong dream of mine. Yeah. Let’s put it out there.”

Currently, Cretton is already in the process of bringing another project to life at Disney+, American Born Chinese, an action-comedy based on the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. That project will begin production on January 3, 2022. That said, it’ll be awhile until we hear any casting news on the two Marvel projects he is developing but we will make sure to keep everyone informed on that front.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; as well as Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.

