‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $328 Million at The Domestic Box Office, Passes $700 Million Worldwide

There seems to be no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s box office dominance despite an ongoing pandemic. According to Deadline, the newest spidey feature earned $37.1 million on Monday and $31.4 million on Tuesday. This puts the film’s domestic total at $328.7 million. The marks makes it the second biggest 5-day box office total of all time just behind Avengers: Endgame, which earned $427 million.

Spidey’s Tuesday ranks fifth on the all-time domestic box office list for the day after Sony/Marvels’ Spider-Man: Far From Home $39.2 million, the second film in the MCU Spider-Man’s opening day, Star Wars: Force Awakens $37.3 million, 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man $35 million, and Avengers: Endgame $33.1 million.

As it stands right now, the film has grossed over $700 million worldwide. This is without China in the mix, which could ultimately help the film exceed over a $1 billion.

Also opening this week for Disney is 20th Century Studios’ Kingsman prequel The King’s Man, which grossed over $800,000 in Thursday previews. The film is projected to come in second at the box office at $20 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to repeat at number one, with some analysts projecting a $100 million second weekend total. The Christmas weekend is typically a celebrated one at the box office in the U.S., so both films should see nice numbers.

Read: Marvel Studios Debuts Teaser and Poster For ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx.

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related