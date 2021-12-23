Composer Michael Giacchino Rumored to Direct a Marvel Project

Michael Giacchino has had a storied career composing hit movies including UP, Zootopia, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Doctor Strange, and most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, the composer could be trying something new, directing.

According to The Illuminerdi, Giacchino is rumored to be directing an upcoming streaming project for Marvel Studios. The site points out there are three projects for Disney+ that start production soon and could be Giacchinos, Werewolf by Night, Echo, and Ironheart.

Echo to me would be out of the question as the studio is looking at the team behind FX’s hit Native American series Reservation Dogs to tackle the series. Ironheart is a long form series, so the studio may want more seasoned directors on that project. Now, Werewolf by Night could be the project for Michael Giacchino. The project is a one-off holiday special, and could be the perfect opportunity for Giacchino to get his feet wet behind the camera of a Marvel Studios project. He has directed shorts in the past, most recently Monster Challenge, starring Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille) and Ben Schwartz (Sonic).

Gael Garcia Bernal is set to lead Werewolf by Night, and is rumored to be playing Jack Russell. For those unfamiliar with the character, originally known as Jack Russell, he inherited the ability to transform into a werewolf from his father who was also a warlock. When he moonlights as the creature, as expected, he’s granted superhuman strength and stamina.

Marvel recently revived the character in April 2020 with Werewolf by Night #1, a miniseries starring Jake Gomez, created by the writing team consisting of Black Eyed Peas‘ Taboo, Benjamin Jackendoff and Scot Eaton. In this version, Jake, aka. Red Wolf, is a member of the Hopi Native American tribe whose family has been cursed with lycanthropy. Jake Gomez has the same transformation abilities like Jack Russell.

Werewolf By Night is probably most known for his frequent association with Moon Knight, who is set to have his own Disney+ series starring Oscar Isaac as the titular character.

The project will go into production in February 2022 under the working title “Buzzcut”. It is unknown at this time when the special will debut on Disney+.

