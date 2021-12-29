‘This Is Us’ Arriving Next Week (Disney+ UK/IRE)

The first five seasons of the critically acclaimed series, This Is Us, will arrive on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland next week!

This Is Us follows the lives of the Pearson family through several decades. The series has received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for stars Ron Cephas Jones and Sterling K. Brown, who both won Emmy’s for their performances.

THIS IS US — “I’ve Got This” Episode 510: (l-r), Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack — (Photo by: NBC)

Up till now, This Is Us has been a Prime Video Exclusive, and while they’ll soon lose their exclusivity, the series won’t actually be leaving the streamer at all.

The series will become available on both Disney+ and Prime Video from January 6th with the first 5 seasons plus the premiere episode of the final 6th season, which will air weekly from then on.

