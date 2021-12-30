George Clooney Directed an Episode of ‘Moon Knight’

George Clooney, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in front of and behind the camera has recently worked with The Walt Disney Company. A new piece of information has revealed that Clooney directed an episode of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight.

Back in October, The Ronin shared a rumor that George Clooney may have reteamed with his Suburbicon star Oscar Isaac on Moon Knight. While the information couldn’t be confirmed 100%, some new information has recently surfaced backing the rumor.

The Cosmic Circus recently uncovered on the personal website of Marco Torresin, who is working as an art director on Moon Knight, it has George Clooney listed as director. Clooney and Torresin already worked together like this on Hulu’s Catch-22. The site also shared an update more recently stating that someone from the production saw their report and it looks like the studio may not want this information out there, “We, out of courtesy, have removed the link, name, and image to the source’s site for this article. We have also received a claim this information we found was incorrect.” With that being said, Torresin literally shared materials with Clooney’s name on it and this appears to be away to avoid the information from getting out just yet.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime-fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

Also set to star is Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Dina Shihabi. Alexander Cobb, Gaspard Ulliel, and Loic Mabanza. Recent rumors have come out stating Sharon Carter’s The Power Broker will also make an appearance. The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) also did directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will be the first series from Marvel Studios in 2022 – it’s coming sooner than you think, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

