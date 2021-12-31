Will Arnett Replaces Armie Hammer on Searchlight’s ‘Next Goal Wins’

Armie Hammer may not be replaced on 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile; however, the actor has been replaced on Searchlight Pictures’ soccer comedy Next Goals Wins.
According to Deadline, Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) replaced Hammer when the film held its reshoots. Hammer was unavailable for the reshoots. Arnett will take over the role of an executive at the Football Federation American Samoa. When Hammer was attached the role was expected to be a cameo, but director Taika Waititi made the role bigger for Arnett during the reshoots.
This is probably for the best as there is some controversy surrounding Armie Hammer, things we will not get into here but can be found all over the internet. Hammer was not replaced on Death on the Nile due to the ensemble nature of that production, and it was not feasible to replace him.
Read: 20th Century Studios Releases New Trailer For ‘Death on the Nile’
Next Goal Wins follows Dutch-American football coach Thomas Rongen is tasked with turning the American Samoa national team, considered one of the weakest football teams in the world, into an elite squad.
Michael Fassbender will star as Rongen, alongside Elisabeth Moss, Kaimana, Beulah Koale, Rachel House, Uli Latukefu, Rhys Darby, and Frankie Adams. Next Goal Wins producers are Garrett Basch of Film Rites, Jonathan Cavendish of Imaginarium Productions, and Mike Brett and Steve Jamison of Archer’s Mark.
There is no official release date scheduled for the film but Disney has multiple untitled Searchlight Pictures films scheduled for 4/8/2022, 6/10/2022, and 8/12/2022
