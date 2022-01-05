RUMOR: Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra Getting Her Own Series On Disney+

It’s been a while since we’ve had any exciting Star Wars news; however, that changes today.

According to The Hashtag Show, Emilia Clarke is returning to the Star Wars franchise as Qi’ra and could be getting her own live-action sequel series on Disney+ in the near future.

For those who may not remember Clarke’s character, she was a former love interest of Han who would later go on to betray him in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Now since this news has not been officially announced by Lucasfilm, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Considering that the fate of Clarke’s character was left up in the air at the end of Solo, and that Clarke’s ties with Disney have only grown stronger since the film was released, it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

If true, Clarke joins Donald Glover’s iteration of Lando Calrissian, who Disney actually confirmed would be getting his own series on the streaming platform.

Clarke can next be seen in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series later this year, but has largely stayed off the radar since Game of Thrones ended in 2019.

Despite not appearing in other live-action project so far, as The Hashtag Show points, Qi’ra’s story has been explored in several Star Wars comic books over the last few years.

Whether or not the series would adapt those stories or follow the character on brand new adventures remain to be seen.

SOURCE: The Hashtag Show

