Rumour: ‘Ironheart’ to Include Character Connected to ‘Iron Man’ Villain

The Ironheart series still seems like a world away, but production on the highly-anticipated Disney+ series appears to be ramping up.
According to The Illuminerdi, a legacy character from the Iron Man comics might be making an appearance in Ironheart. They report that the son or daughter of Obadiah Stane will make an appearance in the series.
If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Stane was the main villain played by Jeff Bridges in Iron Man (2008). The Illuminerdi states that the character will be in their 40s, brilliant and comedic. “But all may not be what it seems.”
It sounds likely that the character will be a new version of Ezekiel Stane from Marvel Comics, in which Stane is obsessed with upgrading himself with cybernetics.
Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) will bring Riri Williams to life in Ironheart, but she will first appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).
Source: The Illuminerdi
