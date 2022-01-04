Ming-Na Wen Says ‘The Book of Boba’ is a “Dream Role” in New Featurette

Watch Ming-Na Wen as she reflects on her role of a lifetime in a new featurette, “Ming-Na’s Dream Role.” Robert Rodriguez and Temuera Morrison discuss working with Ming-Na Wen and her invaluable influence as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett, streaming now exclusively on Disney+. A new episode will be available tomorrow.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

In episode one Boba Fett barely escapes from the Sarlacc that swallowed him and is left for dead by Jawas who steal his Mandalorian armor. He is captured by Tusken Raiders and is unable to escape their encampment. Years later, Fett and Fennec Shand have taken control of the Hutts’ criminal empire on Tatooine, including Jabba’s Palace. They receive tribute from local business owners and gain the services of two Gamorrean guards. Fett, Shand, and the guards visit the Sanctuary, a cantina in Mos Espa run by Garsa Fwip who also offers tribute. Outside the cantina, the group is ambushed by assassins who they manage to fight off. Shand captures one of the assailants after pursuing them across the rooftops. Fett, badly wounded, is taken back to his palace by the guards. He remembers his time with the Tuskens: Fett and a Rodian captive were forced to dig for water in the desert until they were attacked by a large sand creature that killed the Rodian. Fett killed the creature, saving a Tusken child who took the creature’s head back to camp as a trophy. A Tusken leader then offered water to Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

